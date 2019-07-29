Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wedbush

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BNFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from C$230.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

BNFT stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 213,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,846. The company has a market cap of $830.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, insider Raymond Alexander August bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,463.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $27,400.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

