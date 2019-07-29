Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Position Increased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Belden by 9.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Belden by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $5,081,000.

Get Belden alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

BDC stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.14. 4,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,521. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Belden had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.