Bela Price Up 62.1% This Week (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Bela has traded up 62.1% against the dollar. One Bela token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. Bela has a market cap of $630,032.00 and $611.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00945953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000412 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,348,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,679,881 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

