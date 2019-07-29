Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €114.00 ($132.56) target price from equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.35 price objective on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.95 ($112.74).

Shares of ETR BEI traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €107.00 ($124.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a one year high of €109.35 ($127.15). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.50.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

