Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Position Lifted by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after acquiring an additional 416,459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 971,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,576,000 after acquiring an additional 223,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after acquiring an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.58.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,924.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

