Beacon Price Tops $0.0075 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a market cap of $66,636.00 and $294.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005968 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000275 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 169.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 9,126,336 coins and its circulating supply is 8,882,823 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

