BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $212.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 405.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

