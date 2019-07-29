Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 687 ($8.98).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDEV. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities started coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Barratt Developments stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 665.80 ($8.70). The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 590.28. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a one year high of GBX 648.80 ($8.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

