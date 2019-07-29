Barclays Reiterates “$300.00” Price Target for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Barclays set a $300.00 target price on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. FIG Partners cut SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $232.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.83. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $333.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $44,807.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,678.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Clendening bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,316.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

