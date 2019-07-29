Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JUST stock opened at GBX 48.42 ($0.63) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a quick ratio of 40.51 and a current ratio of 50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.12. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.10 ($1.45).

In other news, insider Ian Cormack purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($60,107.15). Also, insider Paul Bishop purchased 36,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £21,684.86 ($28,335.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 156,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,808,486.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

