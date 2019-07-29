Barclays Analysts Give ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) a $18.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $18.00 price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,232. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.67. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 124.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $40.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 251,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 239.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 58,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $12,206,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

