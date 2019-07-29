Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.02.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,410,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,337,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

