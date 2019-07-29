Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.60

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

AXSM has been the subject of several research reports. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $922.35 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman purchased 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $99,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 652,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,992,773.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $227,087. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

