Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,179,400 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 1,359,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE AXS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axis Capital by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,145,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,059,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Axis Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,269,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,541,000 after buying an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,455,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 25.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 704,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 689,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

