Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,179,400 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 1,359,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE AXS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.35. Axis Capital has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
About Axis Capital
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.
Further Reading: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.