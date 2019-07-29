AVX Co. (AVX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

AVX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. AVX has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AVX to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

AVX opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. AVX has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.90 million. AVX had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AVX will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Slavitt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $129,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

