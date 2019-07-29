Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Avangrid makes up 7.3% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,921. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

