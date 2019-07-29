AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of ACQ traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,173. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$8.36 and a 1-year high of C$14.95. The stock has a market cap of $249.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.91.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$739.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$727.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 1.3700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

