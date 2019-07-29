Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.59 ($0.02), 53,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 43,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.65.

About Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

