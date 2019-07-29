Augur Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $11.12 or 0.00116665 BTC on exchanges including Binance, GOPAX, BX Thailand and ABCC. In the last week, Augur has traded down 10% against the dollar. Augur has a market cap of $122.28 million and $4.40 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, HitBTC, Poloniex, Kraken, Bitsane, Bitbns, Binance, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Liqui, DragonEX, AirSwap, Gate.io, ABCC, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, IDEX, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Koinex, Upbit, GOPAX, Bithumb, Zebpay, Crex24, BitBay, Gatecoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

