AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.98

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 7878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

AUDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $551.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 21.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 50.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

