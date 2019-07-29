Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.94

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and traded as low as $9.05. Auckland International Airport shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 61,575 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$8.98. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49.

About Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.