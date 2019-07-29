AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 3.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.39. 24,226,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,387,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.03. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

