AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8,937.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 68,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 67,745 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 70,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,927,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,387,478. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $249.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

