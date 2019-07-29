AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

AT&T stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.39. 12,927,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,387,478. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $249.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

