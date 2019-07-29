Atreca’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca’s (NASDAQ:BCEL) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, July 30th. Atreca had issued 7,350,000 shares in its IPO on June 20th. The total size of the offering was $124,950,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Atreca’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Atreca stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Atreca has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

