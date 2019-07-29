Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to announce ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.86) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

BCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,905. Atreca has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $20.00.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

