Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.27.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.75. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -859.06, a P/E/G ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

