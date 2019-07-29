ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 106,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

