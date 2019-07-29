ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Get ATLANTIA SPA/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of ATASY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

About ATLANTIA SPA/ADR

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.