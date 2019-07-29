Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $237,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 279,596 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,905,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Atkore International Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 214,742 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atkore International Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.77 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 103.17% and a net margin of 6.51%. Atkore International Group’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atkore International Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

