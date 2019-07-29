Atheios (ATH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market cap of $10,007.00 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

