AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Pendragon in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,582.35 ($86.01).

AZN stock opened at GBX 6,905 ($90.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,385.84. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,634 ($86.68).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In related news, insider Philip A. J. Broadley purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,738 ($74.98) per share, for a total transaction of £29,837.60 ($38,988.11). Also, insider Marc Dunoyer purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, with a total value of £493,000 ($644,191.82).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

