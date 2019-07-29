ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Trading Down 0.6%

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.97, 22,375 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 48,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.