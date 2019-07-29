Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Set at $23.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) has been assigned a $23.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

ASB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,511. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $116,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,092.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,060 shares of company stock worth $461,133 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,724,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,245,000 after acquiring an additional 344,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 624.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

