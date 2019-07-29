AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.38

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 7413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

In other AssetMark Financial news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $167,131,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

