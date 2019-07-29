ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) PT Set at $76.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. ASGN has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

