Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $37,739,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
AFI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 4,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,006. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $221.54 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Armstrong Flooring
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.
Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.