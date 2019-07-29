Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $37,739,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 27.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,006,000 after purchasing an additional 316,130 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 44.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 516,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 159,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 51.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 418.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 85,470 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. 4,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,006. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $221.54 million, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

