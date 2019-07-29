Arion (ARION) Trading 23.3% Lower This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Arion has a market capitalization of $49,396.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00282064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.01510583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00117496 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 10,805,692 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

