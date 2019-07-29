Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.65

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 66699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The firm has a market cap of $63.50 million and a PE ratio of -32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

