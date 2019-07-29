ArcticCoin Price Reaches $0.0422 (ARC)

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One ArcticCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, ArcticCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. ArcticCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004485 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 120.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org . ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

