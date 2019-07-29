ARB (ASX:ARB) Shares Down 1.2%

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$18.97 ($13.45) and last traded at A$18.97 ($13.45), 140,490 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 165,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$19.21 ($13.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$18.51.

Get ARB alerts:

In other ARB news, insider Roger Brown sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$18.50 ($13.12), for a total value of A$37,000,000.00 ($26,241,134.75).

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars and protection equipment, including summit, alloy, deluxe, and commercial bull bars, as well as summit and deluxe sahara bars; and nudge and smart bars.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.