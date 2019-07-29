Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.32 target price for the company. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $955.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $785,333,000 after acquiring an additional 550,300 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Apple by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $170,524,000 after acquiring an additional 450,098 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,013,786,000 after acquiring an additional 417,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,929,054,000 after acquiring an additional 414,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

