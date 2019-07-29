Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.19. 14,656,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,453,036. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of DexCom to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.