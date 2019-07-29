AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ APPF traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $103.18. 313,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,817. AppFolio has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. AppFolio’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $233,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $1,019,575.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,550. Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $307,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,668,000 after buying an additional 58,572 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in AppFolio by 76.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AppFolio by 1,036.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 25.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

