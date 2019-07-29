Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AIF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.