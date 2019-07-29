Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,841. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Apollo Investment by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,901,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after buying an additional 393,440 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 571,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 121,326 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 427,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 176,374 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in Apollo Investment by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 363,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 187,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 38,265 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.