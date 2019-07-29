AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $200.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised shares of AON to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.08.

AON stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.68. 10,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.01. AON has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $198.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AON will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total transaction of $927,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,345 shares of company stock worth $4,370,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1,709.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in AON by 1.8% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in AON by 18.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in AON by 5.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

