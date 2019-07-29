Anthem’s (ANTM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.67.

Shares of ANTM traded up $6.03 on Friday, hitting $299.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.39. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Anthem by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

