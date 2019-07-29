Ansell (ASX:ANN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $27.72. Ansell shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 319,219 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$26.73.

Ansell Company Profile (ASX:ANN)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

