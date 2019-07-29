Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $481.15

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.15 and traded as high as $473.91. Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at $469.50, with a volume of 1,325 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $187.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 479.40.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

